Disney building vibrant residential communities through ‘Storyliving’ plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is ready to expand its magical experiences to its fans through a new business plan called “Storyliving by Disney,” the company announced Wednesday.

Under the master plan, Disney will soon begin developing and building communities across the U.S. that will feature distinctively designed spaces, unique amenities and Disney’s brand of world-renowned service. The company said the hope is these places will inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives.

The first “Storyliving by Disney” community will be Cotino, a community that will be built in the heart of the Coachella Valley in Rancho Mirage, California.

“In addition to our community, this development is also expected to host a hotel, an arrange of shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activities, as well as a grand oasis that features clear turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons’ technology,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Disney Imagineers are working with real estate developers to help make these communities a reality.

“Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities,” said Michael Hundgen, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering. “Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story.”

Locations across the U.S. are under exploration right now.

Disney said some communities will be for residents 55 and older, and Disney Cast Members trained in the company’s legendary guest service will operate the community association.

“Storyliving by Disney allows us to leverage what we do best; world class service, legendary storytelling and creativity,” D’Amaro explained in a video post. “This exciting new venture will enhance, extend and strengthen the Disney brand by allowing us to bring the magic of Disney to places you may never have expected.”

In addition to the homes, the communities will also feature curated Disney experiences, such as wellness programming, entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes and philanthropic endeavors, seminars and much more.

Disney plans to share even more about the new plan in the coming weeks, months and years ahead.

Click here to learn more.