EPCOT: Figment popcorn buckets return without the huge crowds

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The popular Figment popcorn buckets have returned to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.

The buckets were all the craze last month when it debuted for the festival. Some people lining up for five or more hours just to get their hands on the lovable character bucket, along with some rainbow popcorn. The buckets were eventually removed from the menus leaving fans wondering if it would return at all.

[TRENDING: These senior citizens gave their best Valentine’s Day advice | Historic Orlando hotel was mecca for African American celebrities of the ‘60s, ‘70s | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This time around, the Figment popcorn buckets have a new ordering system in place.

Guests must now get the bucket through a mobile order on the My Disney Experience app.

Guests can now get Figment popcorn bucket through mobile order (My Disney Experience app)

Simply open the app, push the plus (+) icon and push “order food.” From this point, guests will find the “EPCOT Souvenir Release,” and pick a time that is available or works best. Disney said during the arrival window, guests will be asked to select the “I’m Here, Prepare My Order” option. The buckets will be available at World Showplace, which is located between the Canada and United Kingdom Pavilions.

The buckets will be available while supplies last. Disney said it’s limiting two buckets per transaction.

Click here to learn more about the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.