Imagine waiting 6 hours for a Figment bucket of popcorn at Epcot. It’s happening

BAY LAKE, Fla. – One little spark of imagination has created some long -- and somewhat expected -- lines during the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Just one week after teasing a new and colorful Figment popcorn bucket on social media, fans of the character flooded EPCOT on Friday to get one.

The bucket retails for $25 (with a maximum of two per person) and includes rainbow-colored popcorn.

Lines at EPCOT for Figment popcorn bucket (Chett Pease)

Photos sent to News 6 appear to show long lines of people extending from the PopEats Food Studio to as far as Test Track, located on the other side of the park.

A cast member said they estimated the wait was more than two hours, while others said the line was more than a six-hour wait.

The line for the Figment popcorn bucket has a quoted 6.5-7 hour wait, and stretches from Pop Eats, to World Showcase Promenade, to Test Track, then to the EPCOT Experience. pic.twitter.com/Ll2hPhj5Gj — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 14, 2022

The conversation about the new popcorn bucket grew when fans began noticing some of the buckets were being sold online for more than $200. Some people even began selling bad artwork sketches of the bucket itself for more than $100.

Lines at EPCOT for Figment popcorn bucket (Chett Pease)

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts features culinary creations at various food studios around the park, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and returning this year, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.

