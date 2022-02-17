Disney Wish: ‘Inside Out’ dessert shop, entertainment announced

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets on the Disney Wish

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced more entertainment and food that will be available on the newest ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship is scheduled to depart on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral July 14.

Last week, the ship hit a major milestone as it floated out of the massive shipyard hangar for the first time.

[TRENDING: Florida student reaches new heights as tallest teenager in the world | Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Onboard the ship, guests will be able to explore immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey and his pals.

Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive with Walt Disney Imagineering. “When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it’s a new take on a guest-favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish.”

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

One of announcements includes the dessert shop “Inside Out: Joyful Sweets.”

Inspired by the Pixar film, Disney said guests will find a bunch of handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase. This brightly colored wonderland will feature sculpted figures of the film’s five main characters and glowing Memory Orb light fixtures.

“Inside Out” cupcake (Disney Cruise Line)

Guests can choose from nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, colorful cupcakes, specialty macarons and cake pops.

At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, for an additional fee, guests ages 3 to 12 can join their favorite “Frozen” friends for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during a new experience. Castle staff will serve up delicious summer treats and picnic fare for the whole family to enjoy. Guests attending the experience will receive an assortment of gifts and keepsakes, including a reversible troll plush, themed picnic blanket and custom Nordic-style mandolin.

Ad

During select times, the ship’s grand hall will evolve from a gathering space into an enchanting theater.

Grand Hall on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

Guests will get the chance to see a royal greeting from Disney Princesses, take part in the stage show “Who’s Behind the Curtain?” and see a spectacular farewell show hosted by Fairy Godmother on the final night of every sailing.

In the brand-new entertainment hub called “Luna” guests will see a variety of live shows designed for families to laugh, sing and compete together.

Luna, on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

The venue will host “Villains Game Night,” a game show that revolves around Disney’s popular villains, “Disney Songbook,” an interactive singing spotlight and “Disney Uncharted Adventure,” an all-new interactive experience that uses guests’ mobile devices to unlock hidden adventures aboard the ship.

Disney Uncharted Adventure (Disney Cruise Line)

In the Hero Zone, guests will play in an all-new futuristic sports arena where physical activity will blend with imagination. Families will test their strength, speed and stamina during the Incredi-Games and smaller children can take part in Jack-Jack’s Incredible Diaper Dash.

Ad

Hero Zone on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage a five-night cruise to Nassau, the Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Bookings are now open to the general public.

Click here to learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation.