🔓SHARE your favorite chili recipe for a chance to win

$100 Publix gift card, Rachel Ray cookbook up for grabs

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Chili is a dish that can warm your heart and soul on a cold day. It’s also a dish that can bring out the competitive side of people who think they make the best chili around.

Thursday, Feb. 24 is National Chili Day, and to celebrate, Insiders who share their favorite chili recipe using the form below will be entered to win a $100 Publix gift card and a copy of Rachel Ray’s cookbook called “This Must Be The Place.” In the cookbook, there is a recipe from Rachel for Everything Chili.

So, if you have that competitive spirit or just think you make a mean pot of chili, be sure to enter your recipe for a chance to win.

If only Florida’s weather this week was cooperating with cooler temps for consuming this tasty dish.

And if you want some recipe inspiration, check out this chili recipe from our Florida Foodie writer Thomas Mates.

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

