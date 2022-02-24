🔓Ginger Gadsden shares chili recipe for National Chili Day

National Chili Day is Thursday, Feb. 24, and to celebrate, Insiders who share their favorite chili recipe will be entered to win a $100 Publix gift card and a copy of Rachel Ray’s cookbook called “This Must Be The Place.” In the cookbook, there is a recipe from Rachel for Everything Chili.

Chili is one of News 6 Anchor Ginger Gadsden’s go-tos for dinner. She says it’s easy to whip up at home and bring to work for afternoon and night shifts.

Gadsden is sharing her “award-winning” (in our book!) chili recipe with our Insiders. If you try her chili at home, we’d love to hear about it. Tell us what you love about this recipe and if you made any changes to make it your own in the comment section below.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 diced red onion

1/2 diced yellow onion

Minced garlic (as much as you can stand)

Olive oil

McCormick chipotle chili pepper

Chicken broth

1 can Hunt’s garlic fire-roasted diced tomato

1 can (14.5 oz) Busch’s mild or spicy chili beans

1 packet of McCormick chili seasoning (I use the low sodium version)

DIRECTIONS:

Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft in nonstick or cast iron pot. Add ground chicken. Season with a dash or two of McCormick chili pepper and stir until chicken is brown.

Add fire-roasted tomatoes and chili beans to the pot and stir until it’s mixed well with chicken. Add 1/2 cup chicken broth (more or less depending on if you like your chili thick or more soup-like). Simmer with lid on, low heat for about 30 minutes.

Add cheese, onion and corn chips as toppings if you are feeling fancy. Enjoy!