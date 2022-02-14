Lake Mary-based Huey Magoos plans new restaurants in 4 Central Florida cities in 2022

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The Lake Mary-based chicken tender chain Huey Magoos is planning a large expansion of locations in 2022 which will see 30 new locations, including new stores in at least four Central Florida cities.

The company announced the expansion in a news release on its website.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The expansion plan will bring the total number of corporate-owned locations to 50, according to the company. Additionally, the chain has signed franchise deals to bring locations to Fort Myers and Naples in Florida, as well as Macon, Georgia, and Las Vegas.

“This brings the total number of Huey Magoo’s franchises sold to over 200 in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and Nevada,” the release reads.

Ad

[TRENDING: These senior citizens gave their best Valentine’s Day advice | Historic Orlando hotel was mecca for African American celebrities of the ‘60s, ‘70s | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Huey Magoos is planning to open in Central Florida locations in Ormond Beach, Winter Garden, Orlando and Deltona, according to the release. So far, only two of the Central Florida stores appear to have set locations: Ormond Beach, The Trails, 254 N. Nova Road Unit 222, and Winter Garden, Horizon West Seidel Road.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: