4 Rivers debuts new ‘Inflation Menu’ with budget friendly bowls

WINTER PARK, Fla. – With prices soaring on everything from lumber to groceries, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is debuting a budget-friendly ‘Inflation Menu.’

The Winter Park-based chain of barbecue restaurants recently rolled out the new menu items at all of its locations, according to a news release.

The menu includes a Barbacoa Bowl, which comes with shredded lettuce, white rice, black beans, cilantro-lime crème fraiche, guasacaca, cilantro onion salsa, queso fresco and a squeeze of fresh lime juice with choice of topping:

Smokey Sazon Pork ($9.99)

Smokey Sazon Brisket ($12.49)

Chicken Tender ($9.99)

Roasted Vegetables (9.99)

Rice and Bean ($7.99)

Barbacoa Bowls from 4 Rivers (4R Restaurant Group)

There is also a Buffalo Mac Attack (pictured above) offered with chicken or Cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce, French fries, mac and cheese, jalapenos, queso fresco and cilantro. served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

“We know it’s tough for everyone right now and the Inflation Menu is our way of helping and saying thank you,” said John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group in a statement.

