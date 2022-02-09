58º

Local News

4 Rivers debuts new ‘Inflation Menu’ with budget friendly bowls

New menu items available at every location

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Barbecue, 4 Rivers, Food, Florida Foodie, Winter Park, Inflation
Cauliflower and Chicken Buffalo Mac Attacks from 4 Rivers (4R Restaurant Group)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – With prices soaring on everything from lumber to groceries, 4 Rivers Smokehouse is debuting a budget-friendly ‘Inflation Menu.’

The Winter Park-based chain of barbecue restaurants recently rolled out the new menu items at all of its locations, according to a news release.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The menu includes a Barbacoa Bowl, which comes with shredded lettuce, white rice, black beans, cilantro-lime crème fraiche, guasacaca, cilantro onion salsa, queso fresco and a squeeze of fresh lime juice with choice of topping:

  • Smokey Sazon Pork ($9.99)
  • Smokey Sazon Brisket ($12.49)
  • Chicken Tender ($9.99)
  • Roasted Vegetables (9.99)
  • Rice and Bean ($7.99)
Barbacoa Bowls from 4 Rivers (4R Restaurant Group)

There is also a Buffalo Mac Attack (pictured above) offered with chicken or Cauliflower tossed with buffalo sauce, French fries, mac and cheese, jalapenos, queso fresco and cilantro. served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We know it’s tough for everyone right now and the Inflation Menu is our way of helping and saying thank you,” said John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group in a statement.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email