‘Amazing variety:’ Orlando festival serves up over 75 types of tacos from local restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Live entertainment and over 25 restaurants will take over Drive Shack Orlando for the Orlando Taco Festival this weekend.

The festival will run Saturday and Sunday with $3 tacos, a margarita bar, eating contests and more from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

“Inside the festival, you’ll find over 30 of the area’s best restaurants, food trucks, and eateries serving up an amazing variety of mouth watering tacos & other related food items (mexican corn, churritos, churros, tamales, nachos & more),” the website reads.

There will be over 75 kinds of tacos offered on a voucher system throughout the area.

Children under 10 years old do not need a ticket to get into the event. There will also be a kids fun zone with bounce houses, activities and prizes.

Some of the vendors participating in the event include Authentic Empanadas, MexiCocina Mobile Kitchen, El Sabor de la Vida, and many more.

Various ticket options are available for the event, including early entry options. Click here to learn more.