Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down his pants

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Tuesday posted surveillance video to Facebook showing a man who he said attempted to steal a crossbow earlier this month by shoving it into his pants and walking away on a crutch.

On Feb. 6 at the True Value store on Highway 1 in Mims, Darren Durrant, 46, was allegedly seen on unshared portions of the video stealing a pair of cutting tools from a shelf and using them to snip zip ties holding a Raven Rio crossbow in place. Entering the video after turning the corner with the compound bow and proceeding to conceal it with his clothing, Durrant then walked out of the store undetected, Ivey said.

Employees later noticed that two crossbows had been stolen, and deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Durrant following an investigation, citing two prior felony theft convictions already on his record, Ivey said.

Durrant was located in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant where he allegedly tried to run from a Brevard deputy before being arrested and booked into jail on Feb. 8.

Durrant is currently jailed in Seminole County on unrelated burglary charges, records show. Once those charges are dealt with, Durrant will eventually face felony petit theft charges in Brevard County, according to Ivey.

“Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a whole new level, as he proves to all of us that you can actually stuff a crossbow down the front of your pants!!” Ivey said.