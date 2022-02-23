Blue Alert issued after Florida deputy shot, critically injured in line of duty

PERRY, Fla. – A Blue Alert has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a Florida deputy critically injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Blue Alert late Tuesday for Gregory Ryan Miedema, who’s wanted in the shooting of a deputy in Taylor County, about 90 miles northwest of Ocala.

The FDLE said the deputy was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Video from the scene showed authorities blocking a highway as they searched for Miedema, who was last seen in Perry, Florida.

Miedema, 33, was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top. He was believed to be driving a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring convertible with the Florida tag Y78TKU.

“DO NOT APPROACH (Miedema),” the FDLE tweeted.

Anyone with information about Miedema (pictured below) is asked to call 911.