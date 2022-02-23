Blue Alert issued after Florida deputy shot, critically injured in line of duty

PERRY, Fla. – A Blue Alert has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a Florida deputy critically injured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Blue Alert late Tuesday for Gregory Ryan Miedema, who’s wanted in the shooting of a deputy in Taylor County, about 90 miles northwest of Ocala.
The FDLE said the deputy was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Details about what led to the shooting have not been released.
Video from the scene showed authorities blocking a highway as they searched for Miedema, who was last seen in Perry, Florida.
Miedema, 33, was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top. He was believed to be driving a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring convertible with the Florida tag Y78TKU.
“DO NOT APPROACH (Miedema),” the FDLE tweeted.
Anyone with information about Miedema (pictured below) is asked to call 911.
A Florida Blue Alert has been issued for Georgy Ryan Miedema, last seen in Perry, Florida. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 850-584-2429 or 911. pic.twitter.com/PIu0n78JwY