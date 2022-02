DeLAND, Fla. – One person was shot Tuesday night in DeLand, and police are investigating multiple crime scenes, according to officials.

The victim was shot in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue, according to a city representative, who did not disclose the locations of the other scenes.

No other details, including the victim’s condition, have been released.

