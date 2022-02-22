Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County road rage shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Feb. 18, two days after a road rage incident in Poinciana culminated in a shooting, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident occurred on Feb. 16 around 7:17 p.m. in the area of Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road.
According to investigators, they responded to the scene and found a victim who had been shot twice. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.
Anthony Falu Jr. is accused of shooting the victim during a fight between a motorist and pedestrians, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives have not said whether Falu was the motorist or a pedestrian.
Falu faces a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, carry a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.
He was booked into Osceola County Jail and is being held without bond for the first two charges and held on a $1,000 bond for the latter charges.