Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County road rage shooting

Anthony Falu Jr. was booked in Osceola County jail

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Anthony Falu Jr. was booked into the Osceola County Jail. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Feb. 18, two days after a road rage incident in Poinciana culminated in a shooting, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Feb. 16 around 7:17 p.m. in the area of Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road.

According to investigators, they responded to the scene and found a victim who had been shot twice. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Anthony Falu Jr. is accused of shooting the victim during a fight between a motorist and pedestrians, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives have not said whether Falu was the motorist or a pedestrian.

Falu faces a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, carry a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

He was booked into Osceola County Jail and is being held without bond for the first two charges and held on a $1,000 bond for the latter charges.

