Bond revoked for accused Orange County road rage gunman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of at least five road rage incidents in Orange County saw his bond revoked Friday morning during a court hearing, though it could be reinstated during another hearing sometime next week.

Emanuel Dandre Bullard, 19, was arrested Thursday after a fifth road rage victim, from an incident that happened on Dec. 30, came forward, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Bullard had previously been arrested for four other road rage attacks but bonded out of jail Monday. A judge revoked that bond Friday morning after appointing a public defender to act as counsel for Bullard.

[TRENDING: Orlando home dubbed ‘Ugliest House’ in nationwide contest | ‘Great Resignation’ hits Florida state attorneys, public defenders offices | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Friday’s hearing was supposed to determine whether Bullard’s bond would be revoked, something prosecutors were pushing for.

Bullard’s attorney asked to delay Friday’s hearing to give himself time to familiarize himself with the case, which the judge granted. The hearing will be rescheduled sometime next week, though no date has been set at the time of this report.

The judge said Bullard’s bond may be reinstated when that hearing takes place if prosecutors cannot convince the judge to keep the suspect locked up.

Deputies said the incident on Dec. 30 happened near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail when the victim said a black sedan was following them and later shot at their vehicle.

The first incident was reported on Dec. 27 near State Road 417 and Curry Ford Road when a victim said she moved her car to avoid a rear-end crash when a black car sped up behind her car. According to an affidavit, the victim said the suspect’s vehicle pulled in front of hers and a man pointed a gun outside the passenger window and shot four times. The victim swerved to the side of the road and called law enforcement.

Ad

In a shooting that happened Jan. 21 in the area of northbound Goldenrod Road and East Colonial Drive, a deputy heard 10 gunshots and was flagged down by a victim, according to the sheriff’s office. According to an affidavit, the victim in this incident said the Mercedes was speeding and came up behind their car. The victim said they gave the vehicle a “brake check” when the Mercedes sped up next to the car and they argued before shots were fired, the affidavit shows.

The third shooting happened near State Road 408 and Crystal Lake when a victim said they almost struck another vehicle, a black Mercedes, and the driver then began yelling at the victim, an affidavit says. The victim attempted to pass the vehicle when the driver shot at the victim, striking the car six times.

In the fourth incident, the suspect not only hit a second, unrelated, vehicle but also the outside of a gas station when the black Mercedes followed a pick-up truck into a parking lot. An affidavit says the suspect shot at the truck several times and hit another vehicle. The second vehicle turned into the gas station to confront the driver when the suspect shot at them multiple times, according to the report.