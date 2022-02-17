Orange County road rage suspect arrested again for 5th shooting incident, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man who bonded out of jail earlier this week after being charged in connection with several violent road rage incidents was arrested again when another victim recognized him on the news, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Emanuel Dandre Bullard was arrested again for a fifth road rage incident that happened on Dec. 30, according to a tweet made Thursday by the sheriff’s office. He bonded out of jail Monday after an anonymous tip led authorities to a residence on Bonneville Drive Sunday night, where he was first arrested for four road rage incidents.

[TRENDING: Florida student reaches new heights as tallest teenager in the world | Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said the fifth incident occurred on Dec. 30 near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail when the victim said a black sedan was following them and later shot at their vehicle.

ARRESTED - AGAIN!

Road rage suspect Emanuel Bullard, 19, has been arrested for a FIFTH incident - this one occurred in December 2021. The victim in that case saw the car & suspect on the news & called detectives and said “That’s the guy who shot at me!” pic.twitter.com/YNI1fxbxRh — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 17, 2022

The first incident was reported on Dec. 27 near State Road 417 and Curry Ford Road when a victim said she moved her car to avoid a rear-end crash when a black car sped up behind her car. According to an affidavit, the victim said the suspect’s vehicle pulled in front of hers and a man pointed a gun outside the passenger window and shot four times. The victim swerved to the side of the road and called law enforcement.

In a shooting that happened Jan. 21 in the area of northbound Goldenrod Road and East Colonial Drive, a deputy heard 10 gunshots and was flagged down by a victim, according to the sheriff’s office. According to an affidavit, the victim in this incident said the Mercedes was speeding and came up behind their car. The victim said they gave the vehicle a “brake check” when the Mercedes sped up next to the car and they argued before shots were fired, the affidavit shows.

Ad

The third shooting happened near State Road 408 and Crystal Lake when a victim said they almost struck another vehicle, a black Mercedes, and the driver then began yelling at the victim, an affidavit says. The victim attempted to pass the vehicle when the driver shot at the victim, striking the car six times.

In the fourth incident, the suspect not only hit a second, unrelated, vehicle but also the outside of a gas station when the black Mercedes followed a pick-up truck into a parking lot. An affidavit says the suspect shot at the truck several times and hit another vehicle. The second vehicle turned into the gas station to confront the driver when the suspect shot at them multiple times, according to the report.

A judge set a bond for $3,500 during his first appearance Monday, but it is unclear whether he will be held without bond this time.