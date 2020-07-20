Trooper Steve explains difference between Silver, Amber, Blue alerts in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed is, “What are the differences between a Silver, Amber and Blue alert in the state of Florida?”

“When it comes to a Silver Alert, usually the person must be 60 years of age or older,” Trooper Steve said. “In some cases, the person could range from ages 18 to 59 and police have determined that this person lacks some type of cognitive ability. Usually, the person suffers from Alzheimer’s or dementia, and the family has reported them missing or endangered.”

What about an Amber Alert?

“That’s one of the most heart-wrenching alerts,” Trooper Steve said. “This is issued when a child has gone missing and it has been determined that they have been abducted by someone and are in immediate danger.”

Florida’s Blue Alert references law-enforcement.

“For the state to issue this type of alert, a police officer has either been killed, injured or has gone missing and the suspect is not in custody and poses an immediate threat to other police officers,” he said.

Click here to receive notifications when any of these alerts are issued.