Brevard juvenile accused of carjacking delivery driver, leading deputies on chase

COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and detained a juvenile they say carjacked a delivery driver Friday and led deputies in a pursuit.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the incident happened in Cocoa.

[TRENDING: Orlando home dubbed ‘Ugliest House’ in nationwide contest | ‘Great Resignation’ hits Florida state attorneys, public defenders offices | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The suspect is accused of forcibly taking the delivery driver out of their car. Deputies say the driver tried to fight back and was dragged as the suspect drove off.

Ad

Brevard deputies happened to be nearby and began to follow the stolen vehicle. They say that’s when the suspect caused a crash with two other vehicles. The suspect got out and ran off, according to deputies.

A sheriff’s office dog found the suspect under an old trailer and, as Ivey put it, “did his job.”

The suspect was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital with injuries from the crash and from being bitten by the sheriff’s office dog.

Deputies are still working to get details about the suspect and didn’t release their age or identity, but they are facing a slew of charges including carjacking, fleeing and resisting arrest.