Brevard County, Palm Bay firefighters extinguish burning home, rescue ferret, officials say

No injuries reported in residential fire, officials say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A ferret that Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters rescued from a burning home and gave oxygen to on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Cropped, courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. – A residential fire in the town of Grant-Valkaria on Sunday afternoon was quickly put out by Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters, who also rescued a ferret, officials said.

Crews arrived at the 4000 block of Cook Avenue to find the fire already well in progress, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

A ferret, which was not identified, was rescued from the home and given supplemental oxygen via a pet mask, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.

