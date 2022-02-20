Brevard County, Palm Bay firefighters extinguish burning home, rescue ferret, officials say

A ferret that Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters rescued from a burning home and gave oxygen to on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Cropped, courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue.

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. – A residential fire in the town of Grant-Valkaria on Sunday afternoon was quickly put out by Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters, who also rescued a ferret, officials said.

Crews arrived at the 4000 block of Cook Avenue to find the fire already well in progress, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

A ferret, which was not identified, was rescued from the home and given supplemental oxygen via a pet mask, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.