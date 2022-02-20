Brevard County, Palm Bay firefighters extinguish burning home, rescue ferret, officials say

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. – A residential fire in the town of Grant-Valkaria on Sunday afternoon was quickly put out by Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters, who also rescued a ferret, officials said.
Crews arrived at the 4000 block of Cook Avenue to find the fire already well in progress, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
A ferret, which was not identified, was rescued from the home and given supplemental oxygen via a pet mask, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.
#BCFR, with the assistance of @PBFR responded to the 4000 blk Cook Av, #GrantValkaria this afternoon for a residential #StructureFire. The first due unit was met with a working fire which was quickly extinguished. The ferret was rescued and given O2 via a pet mask. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/7Y4lbHAVQo— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) February 20, 2022