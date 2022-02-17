82º

Firefighters respond to 2nd fire at Shell Shack in Fruitland Park

Cause of fire is suspicious, firefighters say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Shell Shack went up in flames Wednesday night, according to Lake County officials. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters responded to flames at a seashell shop in Fruitland Park for the second time in a matter of months, Lake County officials said.

A video posted by Lake County firefighters shows the unoccupied building engulfed in flames Wednesday night.

According to fire officials, the cause of the incident is considered suspicious.

The fire is currently being investigated by the State Fire Marshal, Lake County Fire marshal and Fruitland Park Police Department.

This is the second time in a month firefighters responded to a fire at this shop.

News 6 reported on a previous fire at this location that occurred in December 2021. According to Lake County Fire Rescue, no one was hurt in that fire, but the building was badly damaged.

The Sea-Shell House’s website and Facebook page, which describe the place as a museum and store, said the Shell Shack underwent a renovation in 2020.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

