Sea-Shell House in Fruitland Park damaged by early morning fire

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A seashell shop in Fruitland Park went up in flames early Tuesday.

The Lake County Firefighters union posted a video of heavy flames coming from the Sea-Shell House on U.S. 441.

[TRENDING: Anonymous email prompted voter fraud arrests in The Villages | Strong storms possible across Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it’s not yet known how badly the building was damaged

Ad

However, Lake County Fire Rescue says the fire shut down U.S. 441 for an hour, and smoke and fog because of the fire continued to snare visibility for drivers in the area for hours. Only one northbound lane of the highway is open right now.

The Sea-Shell House’s website and Facebook page describe the place as a museum and store, with shells for sale and classes in shell art. The website says the “Shell Shack” underwent a renovation last year.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.