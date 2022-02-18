Dog recovering after all paws burned in car fire, Sumter veterinarians say

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – Veterinarians with Sumter County Animal Services said Friday a dog that was recently injured in a car fire is doing well after suffering burns to all four paws.

Bane, a terrier/American Staffordshire mix, also suffered burn injuries to his eyes, muzzle, the right side of his body and his lower body in the Feb. 5 fire, the facility said.

Bane’s owner was also injured in the fire and has expressed interest in being reunited with the terrier once both are healed, veterinarians said.

The dog is in good health and his burn wounds, which were given a “fair to good” recovery prognosis, should continue healing, the center said.

Those interesting in adopting a dog or a cat from Sumter County Animal Services can apply online by clicking here. If fostering is more your style, learn more by clicking here.