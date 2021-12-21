Cop smashed window to help dogs in hot car; owner arrested, West Melbourne police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – An officer was forced to smash a window to rescue two dogs left inside a hot car without ventilation, according to West Melbourne police.

The owner of the animals, Marta Luz Paris, 68, was arrested Sunday at a Walmart along 45 Palm Bay Road Northeast.

Investigators said someone noticed two dogs in distress inside a white 2018 Kia Soul and called police.

When an officer arrived, he noticed both animals were panting heavily inside the vehicle, which was hot to the touch, records show. The officer said he also saw that all of the windows were rolled up and the animals had no water. Additionally, one of the dogs was tangled in its leash, which was tied to the headrest of a seat, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said Walmart staff had attempted to find the owner, Paris, but she had not returned to the vehicle. The officer ultimately decided he needed to gain entry to the vehicle and smashed one of the windows to help the dogs, records show.

The animals were placed inside of the officer’s cruiser and given water until animal services could arrive to take custody of the animals, police said.

Shortly thereafter, Paris returned to the car, according to investigators, and admitted to leaving the dogs in the car with the windows rolled up. Police said video showed the woman entered the store at 1:18 p.m. and added she did not return to the car until 2:19 p.m.

Paris faces a charge of animal cruelty.