Fort Pierce woman struck, killed on I-4 after exiting car, trying to cross lanes, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Fort Pierce woman was struck and killed on I-4 early Sunday after she exited a car and attempted to cross eastbound lanes on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was a passenger in a car that had become disabled on I-4 westbound before she and the vehicle’s driver left the car and tried to cross eastbound lanes near mile marker 74 at 1:30 a.m., troopers said.

The woman was struck by the front of a car traveling in the inside lane and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers said the driver of the disabled car was not injured.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

Note: Based on the information provided by troopers — that the crash occurred as the woman crossed eastbound lanes north to south near mile marker 74 — the following map represents the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.