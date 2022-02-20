64º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Fort Pierce woman struck, killed on I-4 after exiting car, trying to cross lanes, FHP says

Woman was passenger in car that had become disabled, troopers say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Traffic
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Fort Pierce woman was struck and killed on I-4 early Sunday after she exited a car and attempted to cross eastbound lanes on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was a passenger in a car that had become disabled on I-4 westbound before she and the vehicle’s driver left the car and tried to cross eastbound lanes near mile marker 74 at 1:30 a.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Man shot, killed; 2 officers injured in altercation at Winter Park wedding reception | ‘Just say no:’ Melbourne mayor says don’t give money to panhandlers | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The woman was struck by the front of a car traveling in the inside lane and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers said the driver of the disabled car was not injured.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

Note: Based on the information provided by troopers that the crash occurred as the woman crossed eastbound lanes north to south near mile marker 74 the following map represents the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email