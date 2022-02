A 27-year-old man was killed in an accident on Saturday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling east on Jackson Street.

The front of the man’s vehicle collided with the left side of the truck, troopers said.

The man died later at Osceola Regional Medical Center, troopers said.