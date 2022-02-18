Bicyclist killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle in south Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Friday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Mallard Cove Boulevard.

Investigators did not say what caused the crash.

The male victim was rushed to Orlando Health where he later died, troopers said. No information was given on the victim’s age or identity.

There is no word if the driver will face any charges.