Orange County greenlights community meetings to discuss area transportation needs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is reintroducing online surveys and community open houses to answer the transportation needs and priorities of its residents.

Mayor Jerry Demings, alongside local transportation agencies and county employees, will host a series of six open houses in each commission district across the county to discuss the latest on transportation in the area.

This comes after the Transportation Sales Tax Referendum was relaunched in late January after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The initial introduction of the referendum led to more than 200 community meetings in which the public engaged in discussions about transportation in Orange County.

The county invites the public to participate in the following upcoming transportation meetings:

District 1 - Monday, Feb. 28 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Windermere High School, Gymnasium

5523 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

District 2 - Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Wekiva High School, Cafeteria

2501 Hiawassee Road, Apopka

District 6 – Wednesday, March 2, 2022| 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Barnett Park Recreation Center

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

District 5 – Monday, March 7, 2022 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Goldenrod Recreation Center

4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park

District 4 – Monday, March 14, 2022 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: South Econ Recreation Center

3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

District 3 – Monday, March 21, 2022 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Location: Colonial High School, Gymnasium

6100 Oleander Drive, Orlando

Those unable to attend the community meetings are able to access and take an online survey, located here, until March 31.