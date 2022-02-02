Florida seeks public input on proposed improvements to I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed improvements to Interstate 4 in Orange County — including the Sand Lake Road interchange, Daryl Carter Parkway partial interchange improvements and extensions to I-4 managed lanes.

The state is hosting a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

“The purpose of these projects is to provide operational and safety improvements to the I-4 corridor in southern Orange County,” the release reads.

The improvement projects include:

Reconstructing the I-4 general use lanes and extending I-4 managed lanes from west of the Sand Lake Road and I-4 interchange to the end of the I-4 Ultimate project, west of Kirkman Road.

Reconstructing the I-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange into a diverging diamond interchange.

Adding a single, buffer-delineated westbound managed lane extension from west of Central Florida Parkway to the west of the Sand Lake Road and I-4 interchange.

Reconfiguring the Daryl Carter Parkway overpass as a diverging diamond interchange and constructing new I-4 exits from both directions to Daryl Carter Parkway, as well as a new eastbound I-4 entrance ramp.

Adding a single, buffer-delineated westbound managed lane extension from west of Daryl Carter Parkway to the west of Central Florida Parkway.

FDOT is providing multiple avenues for the public to participate in the meeting.

There will be a virtual option online, but preregistration is required. To register, click here. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the event, according to FDOT. The state warns that Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or participate in the virtual meeting.

There is also a phone-in option, but participants using this option can only listen in on the meeting. To phone in, call 562-247-8321 and enter the passcode 557-860-742 when prompted.

People may also attend the meeting in person. The event will be held at the Rosen Event Center, 11184 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32836. Participants can arrive anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions, FDOT said.