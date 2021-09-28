Partly Cloudy icon
Orange County mayor to provide update on future of regional transportation

Demings, Orlando Economic Partnership discuss investments

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings (Orange County government)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Economic Partnership will host Orange County County Mayor Jerry Demings to discuss their shared vision for the city’s regional transportation network on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., Demings said he will talk about bold investments made to bolster both regional transportation and the global economy, according to a press release from the Orlando Economic Partnership.

They will also discuss the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as various items addressed in Orlando Transportation’s 2030 report.

A livestream of the press conference will be available on ClickOrlando.com.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

