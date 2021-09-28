Orange County mayor to provide update on future of regional transportation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Economic Partnership will host Orange County County Mayor Jerry Demings to discuss their shared vision for the city’s regional transportation network on Wednesday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., Demings said he will talk about bold investments made to bolster both regional transportation and the global economy, according to a press release from the Orlando Economic Partnership.

They will also discuss the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as various items addressed in Orlando Transportation’s 2030 report.

A livestream of the press conference will be available on ClickOrlando.com.