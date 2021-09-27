Orange County to hold COVID briefing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss coronavirus cases and vaccination efforts in Orange County.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Administration Center in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will host the news conference, and Dr. Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, is expected to attend.

At the most recent COVID-19 briefing, held late last week, Demings announced that firefighters who do not comply with the county’s vaccine mandate for its employees will not face termination, but rather will only receive a written reprimand.

Ad

Demings added that the vaccine mandate still remains in place and that 84% of all Orange County employees have complied with the directive — including “94%, of the non-union employees and 69% of the union employees.”

The overall death toll from COVID-19 in Orange County is 1,922, officials said last week.