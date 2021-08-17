Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 booster in Central Florida

What to know about COVID-19 booster shots

ORLANDO, Fla. – After the Food and Drug Administration approved coronavirus booster shots for select individuals, several entities are rolling out third doses.

Currently, the extra shots should only be of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine -- Johnson & Johnson is not included. People are advised to stick to the brand they first received and get the third shot at least 28 days after their last dose if they are eligible.

[TRENDING: Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months | Become a News 6 insider | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

The FDA recommends the extra shot for those who are immunocompromised and those who have received an organ transplant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the following people should opt for a third dose:

Those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People who may fall under one of those categories should speak with their healthcare provider about their medical condition, the CDC says. Occasionally, a prescription from a doctor may be required for a third dose.

Here’s where you could get one in Central Florida:

Seminole County

Seminole County is rolling out a booster shot program, starting with an event on Wednesday at Eastmont Park at 830 Magnolia Drive in Altamonte Springs.

People can start making appointments on PrepareSeminole.org, according to the county. A doctor’s note is not needed but patients will have to self-attest. Individuals are advised to bring their vaccination cards.

Ad

Brevard County

Health First is offering a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine based on FDA recommendations.

The health system said patients must receive the same brand of vaccine previously administered and are required to bring a prescription from a doctor. Third-dose shots will be served on a walk-in basis only. Individuals will need their COVID-19 vaccination card for verification purposes, according to hospital officials.

Those considered immunocompromised by the FDA’s standards can head to the following locations for a third shot:

Health First Family Pharmacy-Gateway (1223 Gateway Drive)

Health First Family Pharmacy-Viera (8725 N. Wickham Road)

Orange County

At the moment, Orange County is not offering third doses of a coronavirus vaccine. However, the health department said it is waiting on guidance from the state.

Pharmacy Retailers

Several pharmacy chains are already offering appointments for individuals to receive the third dose and the list continues to grow.

People can head to Walgreens to get vaccinated. Walk-ins are preferred, appointments are not necessary. CVS pharmacies are offering appointments for the extra shot as well. Read here to see if you qualify for a third dose.

Ad

Walmart and its subsidiary Sam’s Club are also offering vaccine appointments for a third dose. Click here to learn more.