CVS, Walgreens begin offering extra COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised

ORLANDO, Fla. – Appointments to receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised are now available at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

The new vaccination opportunities come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending an extra dose of the vaccine to vulnerable Americans following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization.

Walgreens announced on Friday it would begin offering walk-in vaccinations for the extra dose. The company said patient should “bring their vaccination record to appointments and will be required to attest to their eligibility.” The third dose should be the same vaccine as received by the patient previously and administered “at least four weeks” after completing the second dose, according to Walgreens.

CVS pharmacies also have vaccination appointments for immunocompromised individuals who are eligible to receive a third dose of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, here is who is eligible to get the extra shot:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

As the major pharmacies are already offering the extra shots, Seminole County is preparing to host booster events this week as explained by the county’s Emergency Management Director Alan Harris.

“We have a few booster events schedules for this week it will be Tuesday through Saturday,” Harris said. “We are going to be giving about 500 doses at each of those locations we will be posting tomorrow.”

Harris said the county is holding out on guidance from the Florida Department of Health on who specifically qualifies as immunocompromised.

“There are so many immune compromised conditions you may be on medication for it could be upwards of 50, 60, 70,000 people. We don’t know specifically that’s why we want to be ready for this.”

Harris also saying it’s unclear what kind of proof the Florida Department of Health would require.

“The big question for us is if it’s going to be prescription doctor’s note form or some kind of proclamation. That is what we are trying to hear from Tallahassee.”

Either way, Seminole County plans to announce Monday the locations and times for their booster events beginning on Tuesday. They will be by appointment only. You can find more information Monday, here.

