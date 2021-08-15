Tropical Storm Grace to impact Puerto Rico Sunday as it moves through Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace Saturday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Grace’s center was about 60 miles south-southeast of St. Croix, heading west-northwest at 16 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Puerto Rico is starting to see the outer the bands of Grace Sunday morning. The weather is gradually expected to get worse later Sunday as tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across the island.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 24 hours.

The Caribbean islands and wind shear will be working against Grace in its long-term future. Central Florida should monitor the progress of Grace over the coming days. Any potential impacts to Florida wouldn’t occur until Wednesday or Thursday. The strength of Grace will be in question, however, as there are many obstacles in the storms path.

Grace is expected to track over or near Haiti Monday. Parts of the country was devastated by massive 7.2 earthquake Saturday morning.