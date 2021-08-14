Tropical Depression 7 strengthens into Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Depression 7 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Grace’s center was about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west at 22 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph. Florida remains in the cone, however, the future of Grace is uncertain in both track and intensity.

Any potential impacts to Florida wouldn’t be until late in the week or next weekend.

Here is the latest advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/aFEh3tfZbC pic.twitter.com/wbbwejUaV5 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) August 14, 2021

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the following areas:

Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands

Antigua and Barbuda Anguilla St Kitts and Nevis Montserrat



Saba and Sint Eustatius



Sint Maarten



St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands

