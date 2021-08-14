Partly Cloudy icon
Tropical Depression 7 strengthens into Tropical Storm Grace

Florida remains in cone

5 a.m. advisory
Tropical Depression 7 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Grace.

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Grace’s center was about 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands, heading west at 22 mph, with sustained winds of 40 mph. Florida remains in the cone, however, the future of Grace is uncertain in both track and intensity.

Any potential impacts to Florida wouldn’t be until late in the week or next weekend.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the following areas:

  • Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Antigua and Barbuda Anguilla St Kitts and Nevis Montserrat
  • Saba and Sint Eustatius
  • Sint Maarten
  • St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands

