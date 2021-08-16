Walmart, Sam’s Club now offer extra shot of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people

Lem Turner Road Walmart’s switch from Moderna to Pfizer vaccine causes confusion for some seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walmart and Sam’s Club have joined the list of major pharmacy retailers offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The companies said the third shot is available to those who are immunocompromised and started administering them Saturday. Sam’s Club is a subsidiary of Walmart; the two are following the same booster shot rollout.

The new vaccination opportunities come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending an extra dose of the vaccine to vulnerable Americans following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization.

Walmart and Sam’s Club said they accept walk-ins and appointments, however, those opting for the booster will have to sign an attestation form to signal they are an immunocompromised patient. Prescriptions from a doctor are not necessary.

According to Walmart’s website, the additional vaccine should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition, or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments. Depending on the pharmacy’s location, Sam’s Club and Walmart will offer Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine. Click here to learn how to get vaccinated at Walmart.

According to the CDC, here is who is eligible to get the extra shot:

Someone who has been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Someone who has received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Someone who has received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Someone with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Someone with advanced or untreated HIV infection

Someone undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Health experts recommend patients bring their vaccination cards to record their third shot.

CVS and Walgreens are among the growing list of pharmacies now administering the extra shot as well. For more information on receiving an extra dose at Walgreens, click here. Click here to learn more about the extra dose at CVS.

