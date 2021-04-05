CVS MinuteClinic offering COVID-19 antibody testing

All Florida teachers, child care workers can now get COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies

CVS Health will now offer COVID-19 antibody testing for its MinuteClinic patients who want one.

The tests can identify if an individual has previously been infected with the coronavirus, with CVS Health offering test results within 15 minutes, according to a news release.

The pharmacy chain said the $38 test will available at its MinuteClinics found in 1,100 CVS Pharmacy stores, including in Florida.

“After successfully piloting the antibody test offering at more than 100 MinuteClinic locations earlier this year, and recently launching the service at all of our clinic locations in Massachusetts and Texas, we have seen steady interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic said in a news release.

CVS said a member of the MinuteClinic care team will perform the antibody test by collecting a blood sample from a finger prick. They will then review test results with the patient.

“While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result,” Angela Patterson, vice president of CVS Health said.

Payment for the test is due at the time of service and can be made using cash or credit, debit, HSA or FSA cards. If a patient has Medicaid, MinuteClinic may bill this insurance based on Medicaid requirements.

CVS is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information visit their website.