Orange County seeks more input on transportation penny-sales tax proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County officials are urging residents to complete a transportation survey ahead of February deadline to determine how funds should be used if a measure is passed in November.

In November, residents will vote on a 1 cent sales tax, with an estimated $596 million per year earmarked for transportation issues.

The county said about 1,000 people move to Central Florida every week, presenting a challenge in providing proper roads, infrastructure, mass transit, sidewalks and more.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has participated in several workshops, with a handful of others scheduled in the coming weeks.

County officials said they’ve received about 4,000 responses to the survey, which can be taken online at www.ocfl.net/TransportationSurvey. The county said it is hoping for 5,000 total responses, with a balance across the county.

According to the county, the sales tax would generate $596 million per year, based on a consultant study commissioned by Visit Orlando.

At least 51% of the funds would be paid for by tourists and visitors outside of Orange County, officials said.

The tax would not include:

Essential food items

Prescription drugs

Utilities

According to Orange County, the transportation penny sales tax, if passed, could be used for:

Various roadway improvements and transportation infrastructure, including:

Technology, traffic signals and street lights (timing of traffic signals and major roadway lighting)

Roads (adding lanes and resurfacing roadways)

Public transportation (LYNX and SunRail)

Intersections (adding turn lanes)

Pedestrian safety

Demings will attend the following upcoming sessions:

January 21, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hunter’s Creek Community Association

Hunter’s Creek Town Hall |14101 Town Loop Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 22, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by University of Central Florida

UCF Student Union, Pegasus Grand Ballroom

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 23, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

NEC | 3201 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 27, 2020 | 10 a.m.

Transportation Presentation to City of Orlando Council

Speaker: Demings

January 27, 2020 | 7:10 p.m.

Transportation Presentation to Maitland City Council

Speaker: Demings

January 30, 2020 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Rotary Club of Orlando

Sorosis House | 501 E. Livingston Street, Orlando

February 3, 2020 |6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by town of Oakland (pending confirmation)