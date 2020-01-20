Orange County seeks more input on transportation penny-sales tax proposal
Mayor Jerry Demings holds workshops across county
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County officials are urging residents to complete a transportation survey ahead of February deadline to determine how funds should be used if a measure is passed in November.
In November, residents will vote on a 1 cent sales tax, with an estimated $596 million per year earmarked for transportation issues.
The county said about 1,000 people move to Central Florida every week, presenting a challenge in providing proper roads, infrastructure, mass transit, sidewalks and more.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has participated in several workshops, with a handful of others scheduled in the coming weeks.
County officials said they’ve received about 4,000 responses to the survey, which can be taken online at www.ocfl.net/TransportationSurvey. The county said it is hoping for 5,000 total responses, with a balance across the county.
According to the county, the sales tax would generate $596 million per year, based on a consultant study commissioned by Visit Orlando.
At least 51% of the funds would be paid for by tourists and visitors outside of Orange County, officials said.
The tax would not include:
- Essential food items
- Prescription drugs
- Utilities
According to Orange County, the transportation penny sales tax, if passed, could be used for:
Various roadway improvements and transportation infrastructure, including:
- Technology, traffic signals and street lights (timing of traffic signals and major roadway lighting)
- Roads (adding lanes and resurfacing roadways)
- Public transportation (LYNX and SunRail)
- Intersections (adding turn lanes)
- Pedestrian safety
Demings will attend the following upcoming sessions:
January 21, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.
Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hunter’s Creek Community Association
Hunter’s Creek Town Hall |14101 Town Loop Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837
Speakers: Demings and county staff
January 22, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.
Transportation Listening Session hosted by University of Central Florida
UCF Student Union, Pegasus Grand Ballroom
Speakers: Demings and county staff
January 23, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.
Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
NEC | 3201 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Speakers: Demings and county staff
January 27, 2020 | 10 a.m.
Transportation Presentation to City of Orlando Council
Speaker: Demings
January 27, 2020 | 7:10 p.m.
Transportation Presentation to Maitland City Council
Speaker: Demings
January 30, 2020 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Transportation Listening Session hosted by Rotary Club of Orlando
Sorosis House | 501 E. Livingston Street, Orlando
February 3, 2020 |6:30-8 p.m.
Transportation Listening Session hosted by town of Oakland (pending confirmation)
