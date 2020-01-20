58ºF

Orange County seeks more input on transportation penny-sales tax proposal

Mayor Jerry Demings holds workshops across county

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County officials are urging residents to complete a transportation survey ahead of February deadline to determine how funds should be used if a measure is passed in November.

In November, residents will vote on a 1 cent sales tax, with an estimated $596 million per year earmarked for transportation issues.

The county said about 1,000 people move to Central Florida every week, presenting a challenge in providing proper roads, infrastructure, mass transit, sidewalks and more.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has participated in several workshops, with a handful of others scheduled in the coming weeks.

County officials said they’ve received about 4,000 responses to the survey, which can be taken online at www.ocfl.net/TransportationSurvey. The county said it is hoping for 5,000 total responses, with a balance across the county.

According to the county, the sales tax would generate $596 million per year, based on a consultant study commissioned by Visit Orlando.

At least 51% of the funds would be paid for by tourists and visitors outside of Orange County, officials said.

The tax would not include:

  • Essential food items
  • Prescription drugs
  • Utilities

According to Orange County, the transportation penny sales tax, if passed, could be used for:

Various roadway improvements and transportation infrastructure, including:

  • Technology, traffic signals and street lights (timing of traffic signals and major roadway lighting)
  • Roads (adding lanes and resurfacing roadways)
  • Public transportation (LYNX and SunRail)
  • Intersections (adding turn lanes)
  • Pedestrian safety

Demings will attend the following upcoming sessions:

January 21, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hunter’s Creek Community Association

Hunter’s Creek Town Hall |14101 Town Loop Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 22, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by University of Central Florida

UCF Student Union, Pegasus Grand Ballroom

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 23, 2020 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

NEC | 3201 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Speakers: Demings and county staff

January 27, 2020 | 10 a.m.

Transportation Presentation to City of Orlando Council

Speaker: Demings

January 27, 2020 | 7:10 p.m.

Transportation Presentation to Maitland City Council

Speaker: Demings

January 30, 2020 | 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by Rotary Club of Orlando

Sorosis House | 501 E. Livingston Street, Orlando

February 3, 2020 |6:30-8 p.m.

Transportation Listening Session hosted by town of Oakland (pending confirmation)

