Orange County deputies search for missing 25-year-old man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 25-year-old man last seen at a restaurant on East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tae Gyu An was last seen at Izziban Sushi & BBQ at 5310 East Colonial Drive.

A friend of An’s told News 6 his phone and keys were found by nearby Lake Barton and investigators searched the area Thursday but did not find anything.

The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a black Berserk bomber jacket with a logo on the back, black jogger pants, gray Nike shows and had a black satchel.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information or has seen An is asked to call 407-836-4357.