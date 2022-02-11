56º

Local News

Police arrest man accused of attacking crossing guard in Orange County

James Mossetty is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
Orlando police officers arrested a man accused of attacking a crossing guard in Orange County on Thursday, according to investigators. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officers arrested a man accused of attacking a crossing guard in Orange County on Thursday, according to investigators.

Police said around 4:20 p.m. patrol units responded to the intersection of John Young Parkway and Harwood Street following an attack on an officer working crossing guard duty.

Investigators said the officer was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle when James Mossetty started banging on the officer’s car.

[TRENDING: When will I-4 express lanes open? | Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

OPD said the officer asked for assistance over his radio and exited the patrol vehicle.

The man attacked the officer and a fight ensued, according to police.

Once other officers arrived at the scene, Mossetty was taken into custody, according to investigators.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be discharged on Thursday night.

Mossetty was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, hindering communications and resisting officers with violence.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email