Police arrest man accused of attacking crossing guard in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officers arrested a man accused of attacking a crossing guard in Orange County on Thursday, according to investigators.

Police said around 4:20 p.m. patrol units responded to the intersection of John Young Parkway and Harwood Street following an attack on an officer working crossing guard duty.

Investigators said the officer was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle when James Mossetty started banging on the officer’s car.

Earlier today an @OrlandoPolice officer was randomly attacked while working a school crossing. The officer will be released from the hospital soon with no significant injuries. Further updates will be provided tomorrow. — Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) February 11, 2022

OPD said the officer asked for assistance over his radio and exited the patrol vehicle.

The man attacked the officer and a fight ensued, according to police.

Once other officers arrived at the scene, Mossetty was taken into custody, according to investigators.

Police said the officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be discharged on Thursday night.

Mossetty was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, hindering communications and resisting officers with violence.