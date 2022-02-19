Fatal crash shuts down I-4 eastbound in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All eastbound lanes of I-4 at exit 72 in Orange County were shut down Saturday morning as crews responded to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 24-year-old Kissimmee woman and her passenger were driving west when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck the inside guardrail, the outside guardrail and finally the inside wall, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject both occupants into eastbound travel lanes, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Dog found in Everglades fatally mauls volunteer at Florida shelter | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The woman was struck by at least two cars that were unable to avoid her and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Her passenger was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted onto exit 72, as seen on traffic cameras at the time of this report.

The fatal crash remains under investigation, in-part to determine if any more cars struck the woman while she was in the road, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.