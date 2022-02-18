Motorcyclist killed in crash in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a car early Friday, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the area of State Road 436 and Maple Street just before 3:20 a.m. where a car and motorcycle crashed.

Police said the motorcyclist, whose information has not been released, died.

Information on the driver’s condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.