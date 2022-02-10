2 teens accused of shooting man, breaking into his car in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two teens are facing charges following a car break-in and shooting in Altamonte Springs Wednesday, according to officers.

Jamari Williams and Courlan Smith, both 16, were arrested Wednesday after police established probable cause of their involvement in the attempted burglary and shooting that occurred around 5:20 a.m. at The Edge at Lake Lotus Apartments.

According to investigators, the victim told police he received an alert from his security camera that someone was by the front of the building and he saw people breaking into his car.

A fight broke out when the man confronted the teens, resulting in the victim being shot and one of the would-be burglars sustaining multiple cuts, police said.

Williams is facing an armed burglary charge while Smith faces an attempted felony murder charge.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department by calling 407-339-2441 or 911.