Man shot twice trying to stop 3 from breaking into his car in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man was shot when he tried to stop three people he said was breaking into his car, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The department said officers responded to The Edge at Lake Lotus Apartments around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting.

Officers said the victim told police he received an alert from his security camera that someone was by the front of the building. When he checked his camera, he said he saw people breaking into his car, according to police.

According to the department, the man confronted them and a fight broke out. During the fight, the man was shot twice and one of the people attempting to break into the car received multiple cuts, police said. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said three people involved, whose names have not been released, were detained and being interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe it is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 407-339-2441.