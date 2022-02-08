Suspect arrested in fatal Florida shooting in Publix checkout line

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A man accused of opening fire in the middle of a South Florida Publix has been arrested and booked into jail.

Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Saturday night inside a Publix Super Market in Coral Gables, according to News 6 partner WPLG.

The upscale neighborhood is known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

Miami-Dade police said Lugo-Gutierrez killed Franklyn Jose Pineyro, 50, after the two got into an argument while waiting in line to buy lottery tickets.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the body of the victim on the floor near the checkout lines.

Lugo-Gutierrez is currently being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder.