Argument leads to fatal shooting in Publix checkout line, Miami-Dade police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim died at the scene, and the shooter was put in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.

No further details were immediately provided.