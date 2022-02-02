77º

Woman dies, man hurt after Marion County shooting; deputies search for killer

Shooting happened in the 3400 block of NW 16th Ave. around 9 p.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of NW 16th Ave. around 9 p.m. Monday (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has died following a shooting Monday night in Marion County that also sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies said Latoya Reaves, 36, died Tuesday following the shooting. A 43-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital and has since been released, according to investigators.

Deputies said they are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at (352)368-3508 or leave an anonymous tip with Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 and reference tip number 22-04.

