2 in critical condition after shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Marion County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the shooting on the 3400 block of NW 16th Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said the two victims who were shot were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said deputies are actively searching for a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.