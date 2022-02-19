Orlando woman killed in hit-and-run on Hiawassee Road, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman died Friday night after she was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, 60, was attempting to cross Hiawassee Road near Watseka Avenue around 7:35 p.m. when a car traveling southbound struck her, troopers said.

Continuing southbound on Hiawassee Road, the driver fled the scene, troopers said. The woman was taken to an Apopka-area hospital where she later died, according to a news release.

The fatal hit-and-run crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

Troopers described the car as a four-door sedan of an unknown make or model, and asked that anyone with information about it call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to stay anonymous.