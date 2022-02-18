Mother’s outcry spurs Ocoee to build crosswalk where son was hit by car

OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee mother’s fight for change is getting results for her community.

After Ashley Wynn’s 13-year-old son Rontavius “Tay” Newman was struck by a car in a hit-and-run earlier this month, she called on the city to address traffic safety issues on the street where it happened.

It’s a call that resulted in the construction of a new crosswalk on Wurst Road at Adair Street, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Wynn told News 6 she’s happy a crosswalk is coming to the area, shocked at how fast it happened and grateful that the city has taken action.

Newman is doing well, now in therapy after being thrown from his bicycle in the hit-and-run crash, Wynn said.

Days after Newman was struck, Ocoee police began to more closely monitor the section of Adair Street, issuing tickets to speeding drivers. On Feb. 10, Ocoee Public Works Director Steve Krug told News 6 that he would personally look at the intersection.

The driver in the Feb. 7 hit-and-run has not yet been caught, and Wynn said she has not received any recent updates about the crash from Ocoee police.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.