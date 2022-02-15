‘I’m not going to stop:’ Ocoee mom fights for changes at intersection where son was hit

Ocoee mom wants changes after son was hit on his bike

OCOEE, Fla. – The Ocoee City Commission plans to take up the discussion of bike and pedestrian safety awareness Tuesday night, coincidentally one week after a 13-year-old boy was thrown off his bike in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Wurst Road and Adair Street.

“I want to see change and I’m not going to stop until there is change,” said mom Ashley Wynn. “Just to fight for my son and anybody else. I don’t think anyone else’s child should have to go through this and everyone knows that Wurst Road is a speeding hazard something has to be done, so I’m fighting for a change.”

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The hit-and-run was caught on video a Monday afternoon, by Tuesday neighbors were sounding the alarm about the intersection. By Thursday, Wynn was back out there with her city commissioner, Larry Brinson so he could see it for himself.

“I’m open-minded that pro-activity is best in this situation because what we don’t want is a fatality,” Brinson said last week.

Since then, the Public Works director himself called Wynn.

“I told him, ‘there are no crosswalks out there and some sides of the streets don’t have sidewalks at all.’ So he said, ‘Yeah, we’ve been out there. There only is a crosswalk down by the school crossing area,’” Wynn recounted. “It means a lot because you don’t want anything to get swept under the rug, so everyone reaching out and saying they are going to do something does mean a lot for me and my family.”

Ad

The chief of Ocoee Police has already told News 6 speed tables are not an option on Wurst Road, however other options are being considered.

Neighbors want a 3-way stop, Wynn wants a flashing pedestrian crosswalk. She’s hoping those options present themselves at Ocoee’s meeting Tuesday night, which starts at 6:15 p.m.

Investigators are still looking for the driver who hit Wynn’s son.