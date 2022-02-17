Big rig strikes, kills pedestrian in hit-and-run on US-1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A big rig stuck and killed a pedestrian Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 in Cocoa, police said.

The fatal crash happened on northbound U.S. 1 near Peachtree Street. Northbound lanes of U.S. 1 are closed in the area.

Cocoa police said the red, brown and black rig, which did not have a trailer attached to it, hit a man and the driver did not stop. Police said the big rig likely has damage to its front end.

According to witnesses, the rig was eastbound on Peachtree Street and turned left to head north on U.S. 1 when it hit the man, who was walking west in a crosswalk across U.S. 1.

Earlier, police tweeted, “Traffic Alert: The NB lanes of US 1 are shut down at Peachtree St due to hit/run crash involving a tractor trailer that hit and killed a pedestrian. Traffic homicide investigators are on the scene and patrol officers are rerouting traffic around the intersection.”

Anyone who sees the big rig or has any information about the crash is asked to send an email to dropadime@cocoapolice.com. You may also call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 (option 4) or the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case, police said.